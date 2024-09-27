NAF Secures Loan for Property Acquisition

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (JP:3226) has released an update.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (NAF) has announced the borrowing of 1.0 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited with a 0.735% interest rate, due for repayment by September 2029. The fund intends to use this loan for the acquisition of ‘Kuretake Inn Asahikawa’, and following the transaction, the company’s total interest-bearing debt will marginally increase from 166.0 billion yen to 167.0 billion yen.

For further insights into JP:3226 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.