Nabtesco Adjusts Timeline for Hydraulic Equipment Business Split

Nabtesco ( (JP:6268) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nabtesco Corporation has announced a change in the effective date for its absorption-type company split and share transfer agreement with Comer Industries S.p.A., now scheduled for December 2025. This adjustment is due to delays in obtaining necessary permits and approvals, but the company expects minimal impact on its current fiscal year’s operating results.

More about Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation operates in the industrial machinery sector, specializing in the production of hydraulic equipment. It is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is focused on expanding its market presence through strategic partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 984,388

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen446.4B

