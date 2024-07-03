NAB Director Increases Shareholding On-Market

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has reported a change in the director’s interest with Director Sarah Carolyn Hailes Kay acquiring 2,000 ordinary shares on-market, valued at $70,880, bringing her total holding to 6,182 shares. The transaction, dated 3 July 2024, did not involve any interests in contracts and was not conducted during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

