NaaS Technology Regains Nasdaq Compliance

NaaS Technology (NAAS) has released an update.

NaaS Technology Inc., a pioneering U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China, has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The company corrected a previous deficiency where its American depositary shares (ADSs) had fallen below the $1.00 minimum bid price. It achieved the required $1.00 per ADS over ten consecutive business days, satisfying Nasdaq’s conditions for continued listing.

