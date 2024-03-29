NaaS Technology Inc.: Remarkable Revenue Surge in 2023

Naas Technology Inc. (NAAS) has released an update.

NaaS Technology Inc., the pioneering U.S.-listed EV charging service provider in China, reported a staggering 245% revenue increase in the fiscal year 2023, reaching RMB320.1 million. The company’s gross margin saw a significant rise from 6.6% to 27.7% in the same period, with a gross profit surge of approximately 14 times to RMB88.8 million. These robust financials are backed by operational growth, including an 81% year-over-year increase in charging volume and strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing the EV charging experience and infrastructure.

