NaaS Technology Announces ADS Ratio Change Effective July 30, 2025

NaaS Technology ( (NAAS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 14, 2025, NaaS Technology Inc. announced its plan to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from one ADS to 800 Class A ordinary shares to one ADS to 3,200 Class A ordinary shares, effectively implementing a one-for-four reverse ADS split. This change, expected to be effective around July 30, 2025, aims to proportionally increase the ADS trading price and involves an amendment to the deposit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The change will not affect the underlying Class A ordinary shares, and fractional ADS entitlements will be sold with proceeds distributed to ADS holders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NAAS is a Neutral.

NaaS Technology’s overall stock score reflects its high financial risk due to negative equity and profitability challenges, despite strong revenue growth. Technical analysis indicates bearish trends, while valuation metrics underscore potential overvaluation. However, recent earnings call insights reveal positive shifts towards profitability and efficiency, slightly enhancing the outlook.

More about NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China and a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. It is a prominent provider of new energy asset operation services, utilizing advanced technology to optimize the charging experience for electric vehicle users and improve the efficiency and profitability of charging stations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,011,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.7M

