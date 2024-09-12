N2OFF and Solterra’s Joint Venture Eyes Expansion

N2OFF ( (NITO) ) has issued an announcement.

N2OFF Inc., a clean tech company, along with its partner Solterra, announced the potential for increased capacity in their Solar PV Joint Venture Project. After receiving necessary approvals for grid connection in Germany, Solterra’s review suggests a 10% greater capacity than expected, offering the possibility to either expand the project’s energy capacity or integrate battery storage solutions. These opportunities are under examination, with the aim to boost the project’s efficiency and profitability, signaling a promising outlook for the venture’s future value.

