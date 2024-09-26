N1 Holdings Director’s Portfolio Activity

N1 Holdings Ltd. (AU:N1H) has released an update.

N1 Holdings Limited has reported a change in the interests of director Ren Hor Wong, including acquisitions and disposals of company securities. Wong disposed of 2,000,000 Performance Rights for no consideration and acquired a total of 55,331 ordinary shares through on-market trades at varying prices. After these transactions, Wong’s direct and indirect holdings include over 50 million ordinary shares and an increased personal holding of 329,688 shares.

