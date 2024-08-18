MyState Limited Maintains Dividend Amid Profit Dip

Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

MyState Limited reports a decrease in income from operations by 5% and an 8.3% drop in profit after tax for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. Despite the slight decline in performance, the company maintains its dividend payout, announcing an 11.5 cents fully franked final dividend, identical to the previous year’s final dividend. Additionally, the company’s net tangible assets per share saw a modest increase from 335 cents in 2023 to 339 cents in 2024.

