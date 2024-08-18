Mystate Limited Announces FY24 Results and Merger

Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

Mystate Limited has reported its financial results for FY24 and announced a proposed merger with Auswide Bank. The merger is poised to enhance the company’s market position, as detailed by Managing Director & CEO Brett Morgan and CFO Gary Dickson. This strategic move could signal significant shifts in the financial landscape, capturing the attention of stock market enthusiasts.

