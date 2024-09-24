Myer Holdings Reports Performance Rights Cessation

Myer Holdings Limited (AU:MYR) has released an update.

Myer Holdings Limited announced the cessation of 2,288,119 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditional terms by September 23, 2024. This move indicates that the performance conditions attached to these securities have not been met, impacting the company’s issued capital structure. The cessation of these securities could potentially affect investor perspectives on the company’s performance.

