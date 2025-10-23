Mycronic AB Sees Strong Order Growth Amidst Sales Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mycronic AB ( (SE:MYCR) ) is now available.

Mycronic AB reported a 67% increase in order intake for the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong performance in its Pattern Generators and Global Technologies divisions. Despite this, net sales declined by 4% due to lower sales in Pattern Generators, impacting the EBIT margin, which fell to 15%. The company is expanding its capabilities with the acquisition of Cowin DST in South Korea, pending regulatory approval, and has relocated PCB Assembly Solutions production to enhance capacity. The US market for PCB Assembly Solutions improved, while demand from the Chinese consumer electronics industry weakened. The Global Technologies division saw strong demand in AI data center markets and aerospace & defense spending in the US.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:MYCR) stock is a Buy with a SEK218.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mycronic AB stock, see the SE:MYCR Stock Forecast page.

More about Mycronic AB

Mycronic AB operates in the technology industry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced production equipment for electronics, including pattern generators and PCB assembly solutions. The company focuses on markets such as display and semiconductor photomask repair, and the testing of PCBs used in AI applications.

Average Trading Volume: 192,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK39.48B

