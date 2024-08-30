MyCelx Technologies Raises Funds with New Shares

MyCelx Technologies (GB:MYX) has released an update.

MyCelx Technologies Corporation has successfully exercised a broker option, resulting in the issuance of 48,543 new common shares and raising an additional $33,000. This brings the total gross fundraising to approximately $0.93 million, before expenses. The new shares will trade under the symbol MYXR and are expected to be admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange around September 4, 2024.

