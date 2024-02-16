My Size Inc Awards Shares to Top Executives for Retention

My Size Inc (MYSZ) has released an update.

My Size, Inc. has granted significant restricted share awards to three of its top executives as part of its 2017 Equity Incentive Plan. The shares are set to vest over a three-year period starting in 2025, provided the executives remain employed with the company. This move signals the Company’s commitment to retaining its leadership team and aligning their interests with the growth and success of the business.

