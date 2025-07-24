My Foodie Box Pursues Strategic Acquisition for ASX Reinstatement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from My Foodie Box Limited ( (AU:MBX) ) is now available.

My Foodie Box Limited has completed the divestment of its meal kit business and is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities to restore shareholder value. The company is in advanced discussions regarding a transaction that could lead to its reinstatement on the ASX, although no formal agreements have been made yet.

My Foodie Box Limited

My Foodie Box Limited operates in the meal kit industry, focusing on providing meal kits to consumers. The company is based in Maylands, Western Australia, and has been involved in divestment and acquisition activities to enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 10,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

