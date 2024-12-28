Mustang Energy Secures $3.5M for Uranium Exploration

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Mustang Energy Corp. has successfully completed the second tranche of its private placement, raising a total of $3,552,950 to fund its uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin. The financing was oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor interest, and will support the company’s phase one work plan.

For further insights into TSE:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.