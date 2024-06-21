Mustang Energy Moves to Correct Share Listing Oversight

Mustang Energy Plc (GB:MUST) has released an update.

Mustang Energy PLC has announced the issuance of 210,000 Warrant Shares following a warrant exercise from its July 2019 initial listing, and has applied for these shares to be admitted to the Official List. The company realized the application was previously overlooked and anticipates the admission to take effect around June 26, 2024. Shareholders are reminded that the total shares and voting rights remain at 12,161,966, a key figure for monitoring their shareholding changes.

