Mustang Energy Expands Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Mustang Energy Corp. has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in seven mineral claims in the uranium-rich Cluff Lake region of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The deal, which is expected to close by September 15, 2024, will significantly expand the company’s footprint in a key mining area and is in line with its strategy to enhance exploration and shareholder value.

