Murray Cod Director Ups Stake with On-Market Purchase

Brett William Fisher Paton, a director of Murray Cod Australia Limited, has increased his indirect interest in the company by purchasing 2,044,785 ordinary shares on the market between September 5 and September 9, 2024, for a total consideration of $269,887.65. This transaction has raised his total holding to 30,884,574 ordinary shares. There were no changes in director’s interests in contracts, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period where prior written clearance would have been required.

