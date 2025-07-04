Murray Cod Australia Issues New Securities Under Employee Share Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Murray Cod Australia Limited ( (AU:MCA) ) has shared an announcement.

Murray Cod Australia Limited has announced the issuance of 180,000 fully paid ordinary securities under its Employee Share Plan, which was last approved at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize its employees and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives, potentially enhancing its operational performance and market positioning.

More about Murray Cod Australia Limited

Murray Cod Australia Limited operates in the aquaculture industry, focusing on the production and sale of Murray Cod, a premium freshwater fish native to Australia. The company is dedicated to sustainable farming practices and aims to cater to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 38,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$116.4M

