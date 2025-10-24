Mundoro Capital Secures Strategic Investment to Expand Copper Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mundoro Capital ( (TSE:MUN) ) has shared an announcement.

Mundoro Capital Inc. announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$1,500,000 by issuing common shares at C$0.26 each. The proceeds will be used to expand their generative program in the Western United States, focusing on copper opportunities, and for general working capital. This strategic move, supported by existing shareholders, highlights confidence in Mundoro’s business model and aims to strengthen its market position in the mineral exploration industry.

Mundoro Capital Inc. is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA, focusing on base and precious metals. The company generates value for shareholders through a portfolio of mineral properties, primarily targeting copper, in the Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

Average Trading Volume: 40,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$26.29M

