MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited has announced the adoption of a new 2024 Share Incentive Plan, which could result in the issuance of up to 9.81 million ordinary shares, equating to roughly 29.7% of the company’s current outstanding shares. This significant move, aimed at incentivizing performance, was officially filed with the SEC earlier this month.

