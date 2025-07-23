Mullen Automotive Approves Equity Plan Amendment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mullen Automotive ( (MULN) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Mullen Automotive held a Special Meeting of Stockholders where several proposals were approved, including an amendment to the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan. This amendment introduces a ten percent automatic quarterly increase in the number of shares available under the plan, starting October 1, 2025, until its expiration in July 2032. The meeting also saw the approval of various proposals related to the issuance of shares of Common Stock and a reverse stock split, reflecting strategic moves to comply with Nasdaq regulations and potentially enhance the company’s financial flexibility.

Spark’s Take on MULN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MULN is a Underperform.

Mullen Automotive’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its dire financial performance, characterized by significant losses, negative equity, and liquidity issues. Technical analysis indicates bearish sentiment with oversold signals, while valuation metrics are extremely poor due to non-existent earnings. Although recent corporate events suggest strategic financial moves, they are insufficient to offset the substantial financial risks.

Average Trading Volume: 24,584,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $822K

