MUFG Reports Slight Dip in Q1 Capital Ratios

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (JP:8306) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has reported a marginal decrease in its risk-adjusted capital ratios for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the previous quarter. The total capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio, and Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio all saw slight reductions across the board for both consolidated and non-consolidated figures. Despite these dips, the financials indicate the institution remains well-capitalized.

For further insights into JP:8306 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.