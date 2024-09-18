MUFG Becomes Substantial Holder in Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has become a substantial holder as of September 16, 2024, with a relevant interest in a significant number of the company’s voting shares. This interest is managed through MUFG’s subsidiary, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited, and its associated companies, allowing them to exert considerable influence over voting and disposal of the securities. The details of this substantial holding, including the number of shares and the nature of the interests, were formally registered on September 18, 2024.

