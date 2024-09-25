MUFG Acquires Significant Stake in Appen Ltd

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has become a substantial holder in Appen Ltd, acquiring a combined voting power of over 11 million shares as of September 23, 2024. The acquisition includes both direct shares and voting power through First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries. The transaction, primarily non-cash, consolidates MUFG’s financial interest and control over Appen Ltd’s voting securities.

