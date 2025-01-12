MTT Group’s Strategic Partnership with Guangzhou Second Sound

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

MTT Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2350) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MTT Group Holdings Limited has announced a memorandum of understanding with Guangzhou Second Sound Technology Co. Ltd. to enhance market competitiveness through digital transformation and technological innovation. This collaboration will focus on areas such as government services and the technology industry, although it remains a preliminary understanding with no legally binding agreements yet established.

YTD Price Performance: 15.22%

Average Trading Volume: 4,018,934

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

