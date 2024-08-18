MTT Group Readies Discounted Share Placement

MTT Group Holdings Limited (HK:2350) has released an update.

MTT Group Holdings Limited has announced a conditional agreement to place 62.5 million new shares at a discounted price of HK$0.50 each, representing about 10% of its current issued capital. The proceeds, estimated at around HK$31.25 million before expenses, are intended for general corporate purposes and debt repayment. Investors are cautioned as the placement’s completion is subject to listing committee approval and certain conditions.

