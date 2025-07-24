MTT Group Holdings Reschedules Annual General Meeting to September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MTT Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2350) ) has provided an update.

MTT Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in the date of its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was initially planned for August 19, 2025, and will now be held on September 12, 2025. The company has also adjusted the closure of its register of members to accommodate this change, ensuring shareholders have the opportunity to attend and vote at the rescheduled AGM. This adjustment in scheduling is crucial for maintaining shareholder engagement and ensuring proper governance procedures are followed.

More about MTT Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,598,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about 2350 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue