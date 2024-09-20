MTT Group Delays New Share Placement Deadline

MTT Group Holdings Limited (HK:2350) has released an update.

MTT Group Holdings Limited has announced a further extension of the deadline for their new share placement, moving the Long Stop Date from September 22, 2024, to October 6, 2024. The company is still working with its Placing Agent to secure investors and finalize administrative procedures. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the share placement remains subject to certain conditions and may not proceed.

