Company Announcements

MTR Corporation Reports Strong 2024 Earnings Growth

MTR Corporation Reports Strong 2024 Earnings Growth

MTR Corporation ( (MTRJF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information MTR Corporation presented to its investors.

MTR Corporation Limited, a prominent player in the transportation and property development sectors, operates Hong Kong’s mass transit railway system and engages in property development and management both locally and internationally.

In its latest earnings report for the year ending December 31, 2024, MTR Corporation announced a significant increase in total revenue to HK$60,011 million, marking a 5.3% rise from the previous year. The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled, reaching HK$15,772 million, driven by a robust performance in both recurrent businesses and property development.

Key highlights include a 68.4% increase in profit from recurrent businesses, largely due to the recovery in patronage and strong performance of the High Speed Rail service. Property development profits soared by 392.8%, primarily from projects such as LOHAS Park and THE SOUTHSIDE. However, the company reported a loss from the fair value measurement of investment properties. Internationally, MTR expanded its operations with new metro lines in Sydney and Shenzhen.

Looking ahead, MTR Corporation plans to reinvest its profits into upgrading existing lines and developing new railway projects. The company remains committed to financial prudence, focusing on cost management and optimizing funding arrangements to support future growth in Hong Kong’s railway infrastructure.

Overall, MTR Corporation’s strong financial performance in 2024 positions it well for continued expansion and development, with a focus on enhancing its transportation and property services both locally and internationally.

