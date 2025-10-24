MTR Corporation Announces Board Changes with New Alternate Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MTR ( (HK:0066) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MTR Corporation Limited announced a change in its board with Mr. Kevin Choi stepping down as Alternate Director effective October 27, 2025, due to his departure from the post of Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics. Mr. Yau Cheuk-hang will succeed him, assuming the role of Alternate Director on November 17, 2025, bringing extensive experience from various governmental departments, which could influence MTR’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about MTR

MTR Corporation Limited is a prominent company in the transportation industry, primarily focused on operating and managing the mass transit railway system in Hong Kong. It plays a significant role in the public transport sector, providing efficient and reliable services to commuters and contributing to the region’s infrastructure development.

Average Trading Volume: 6,315,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$169.8B

