MTM Critical Metals Appoints New Director, Signals Strategic Changes

Mt Monger Resources Ltd, now known as MTM Critical Metals Ltd, has announced the appointment of Michael Walshe as a director, effective November 27, 2024. Walshe holds significant interests through Satinka Consulting Pty Ltd, including 343,750 ordinary shares and 17.5 million performance rights. This move could signal strategic changes ahead for the company, attracting the attention of investors keen on tracking corporate governance and leadership shifts.

