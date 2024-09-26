MTI Wireless Edge Secures New Military Antenna Deal

MTI Wireless Edge (GB:MWE) has released an update.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd, an Israeli technology group known for its sophisticated communication and radio frequency solutions, has announced a significant contract win of around $0.75 million for manufacturing military antennas, expected to be delivered within the next year. The CEO, Moni Borovitz, expressed confidence in the new partnership, hinting at the potential for long-term collaboration and expansion into other antenna types. This deal underscores MTI’s growing influence in the antenna manufacturing sector, particularly with local system houses seeking outsourcing partners.

For further insights into GB:MWE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.