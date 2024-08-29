MTI Wireless Edge Advances Share Repurchase Programme

MTI Wireless Edge (GB:MWE) has released an update.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. has announced the purchase of 40,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 40 pence each as part of its Share Repurchase Programme, which will now be held as treasury shares. Following the transaction, the Company’s total number of voting rights stands at 86,850,724. The company is an Israel-based technology group specializing in communication and radio frequency solutions for multiple sectors, including military and commercial markets.

