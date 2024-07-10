MTI Wireless Edge Advances Share Repurchase Program

MTI Wireless Edge (GB:MWE) has released an update.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd., a leader in communication and RF solutions, has announced the repurchase of 25,000 of its ordinary shares, which will be held as treasury shares. This latest transaction brings the company’s total treasury shares to 1,398,000, with the total number of shares in issue standing at 88,538,724. The company, known for its advanced antenna designs, remote water management systems, and consulting services in RF and Microwave solutions, remains a key player across both commercial and military sectors.

