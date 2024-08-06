MTI Ltd. Reports Strong Profit Growth and Optimistic Outlook

MTI Ltd. (JP:9438) has released an update.

MTI Ltd. has reported a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of 353.0% year-on-year, reaching 2,243 million yen for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2024. The company’s total assets and net assets also improved, with a solid equity ratio of 50.3% as of June 30, 2024. Looking ahead, MTI Ltd. forecasts a continued upward trend with an expected full-year net income per share of 43.68 yen.

