MTI Ltd. Projects Higher Year-End Financial Results

MTI Ltd. (JP:9438) has released an update.

MTI Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated financial forecasts upward, thanks to stronger-than-expected sales in its cloud drug record and corporate DX Support businesses. The updated forecast anticipates increases in net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with significant percentage increases in operating income and profits. These optimistic revisions are also influenced by extraordinary income from equity investments and tax refunds from subsidiary companies.

