Mt Monger Pioneers Gallium Recovery Technology

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced a breakthrough in efficiently extracting high-purity gallium from electronic scrap using their proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology, positioning the company to potentially revolutionize the critical metal supply amid a global shortage exacerbated by Chinese export restrictions. The process, which has been successfully tested at lab scale, promises an environmentally friendly recovery method, with plans for a commercial-scale facility to commence operations next year. This development is particularly significant for the tech and defense industries, which rely on gallium for various applications.

