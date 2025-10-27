Mt Malcolm Mines NL Launches Entitlement Issue to Raise Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Mt Malcolm Mines NL ( (AU:M2M) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Mt Malcolm Mines NL has announced a pro-rata renounceable entitlement issue, offering 1 share for every 2 shares held at an issue price of $0.015 per share, aiming to raise up to $2,330,101. This offer includes a free attaching option for every share subscribed, exercisable at $0.03 each within three years, and is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd, highlighting a strategic move to bolster the company’s financial position.
More about Mt Malcolm Mines NL
Average Trading Volume: 765,702
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$6.37M
