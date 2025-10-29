Mt Malcolm Mines NL Initiates Trading for Renounceable Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mt Malcolm Mines NL ( (AU:M2M) ) has provided an update.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL has announced the commencement of trading for its Renounceable Rights Issue under the ASX code M2MR. This initiative allows shareholders the flexibility to either take up their entitlements fully, partially, or sell them on the market, thereby providing an opportunity to realize value. The rights trading will conclude on November 11, 2025, offering stakeholders a strategic option to manage their investments.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 796,233

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.37M

