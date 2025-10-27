Mt Malcolm Mines NL Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Mt Malcolm Mines NL ( (AU:M2M) ).

Mt Malcolm Mines NL has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 155,340,055 listed options exercisable at $0.03, expiring three years from the date of issue. This move is part of a standard pro rata issue and a placement, with the offer closing on November 18, 2025, and the issue date set for November 25, 2025. The announcement indicates the company’s efforts to raise capital, which could impact its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Mt Malcolm Mines NL

Average Trading Volume: 765,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.37M

