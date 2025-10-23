MSC Industrial Reports Q4 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MSC Industrial ( (MSM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, MSC Industrial Supply Co. reported its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full-year financial results, highlighting a 2.7% year-over-year increase in net sales for the fourth quarter, reaching $978.2 million. Despite a 1.3% decrease in full-year net sales, the company achieved a positive cash flow conversion and returned $229 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company’s strategic focus on high-touch solutions, core customer engagement, and cost optimization has led to growth in daily sales and earnings per share, positioning it for profitable growth in fiscal 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (MSM) stock is a Buy with a $93.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MSC Industrial stock, see the MSM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MSM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSM is a Outperform.

MSC Industrial’s overall stock score reflects solid financial health and strong cash flow, which are its most significant strengths. Despite a high valuation, the company’s dividend yield and recent positive corporate events support investor sentiment. However, challenges in revenue growth and macroeconomic conditions temper the outlook.

More about MSC Industrial

MSC Industrial Supply Co. is a leading North American distributor specializing in metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 487,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.9B

