MS&AD Completes Share Buyback as Part of Strategic Initiative

The latest announcement is out from MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings ( (JP:8725) ).

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings has completed the purchase of its own shares, acquiring 3,124,200 shares for JPY 10,380,903,000 between October 1 and October 22, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy authorized by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 50 million shares by December 2025, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8725) stock is a Hold with a Yen3652.00 price target.

More about MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. operates in the insurance industry, focusing on providing a range of insurance products and services. It is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is led by President & CEO Shinichiro Funabiki.

Average Trading Volume: 3,889,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen5256.7B

