MRG Metals Secures Key Mining Licences in Mozambique

An announcement from MRG Metals Limited ( (AU:MRQ) ) is now available.

MRG Metals Limited has announced the approval and signing of the Corridor Central 11142 Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) Mining Licence by Mozambique’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, marking a crucial step in their journey towards production. The company is also nearing the final approval for the Corridor South 11137 licence, which, once completed, will enable MRG’s joint venture partner, SLC, to commence mining operations in 2025, potentially enhancing MRG’s market positioning and stakeholder value.

More about MRG Metals Limited

MRG Metals Limited operates in the mineral resources industry, focusing on heavy mineral sands (HMS) projects. The company is involved in mining high-grade deposits, particularly in Mozambique, and is working towards becoming a significant player in the HMS market.

Current Market Cap: A$10.91M

