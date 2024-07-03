MRG Metals Requests Trading Halt Pending Announcement

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited (ASX: MRQ) has entered a trading halt at its own request, in anticipation of a forthcoming market announcement regarding a capital raising initiative. The halt will remain in effect until either the market announcement is made public or trading resumes on Friday, 5 July 2024. The company has indicated no known impediments to the requested trading halt.

For further insights into AU:MRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.