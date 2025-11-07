MPC Energy Solutions Sells Solar Projects in Central America

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MPC Energy Solutions NV ( (DE:5IX) ) has issued an announcement.

MPC Energy Solutions announced the sale of two solar projects in El Salvador and Guatemala, totaling 87.4 MWp, to a Panamanian energy group. The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, will generate approximately USD 27 million, with plans to distribute a substantial portion of the proceeds to shareholders while retaining enough reserves for future obligations.

More about MPC Energy Solutions NV

MPC Energy Solutions is engaged in developing, building, owning, and operating renewable energy projects, with a current focus on utility-scale solar photovoltaics (PV) in Central America.

Average Trading Volume: 24,871

Current Market Cap: NOK208.3M

