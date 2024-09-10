Mpac Group PLC Reports Strong H1 2024 Growth

Mpac Group PLC (GB:MPAC) has released an update.

Mpac Group PLC has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a significant increase in revenue, profit, and margins, signaling confidence for the remainder of the year. The company has successfully diversified its customer base, with over 30% of OE orders coming from new clients, and has made progress on its five-year product roadmap with the launch of new cartoner models. Despite a slight decline in order intake compared to the previous year, Mpac maintains a strong order book and balance sheet, with positive prospects in its core markets.

For further insights into GB:MPAC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.