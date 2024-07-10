Mpac Group PLC Achieves H1 Profit Growth

Mpac Group PLC (GB:MPAC) has released an update.

Mpac Group PLC reported a strong first half of 2024, with trading performance meeting the Board’s expectations and profits significantly higher than the previous year. The company saw progress in its Original Equipment projects and Service business, with a robust order intake of around £60m, leading to a year-end forecast that anticipates higher profits in the second half. Looking forward, the company maintains a positive outlook with a solid order book and strategic growth in its core healthcare and food and beverage markets.

