Mowi ASA Surpasses Harvest Guidance, Boosts EBIT

Mowi ASA reported an all-time high harvest volume of 161 thousand tonnes in Q3 2024, surpassing their own guidance of 159.5 thousand tonnes. The company saw an improvement in blended farming costs, reducing from EUR 5.84 to EUR 5.72 per kg, and achieved an Operational EBIT of approximately EUR 173 million for the quarter. Mowi’s financial stability is indicated by a net interest-bearing debt of around EUR 1.77 billion, with detailed results to be released on 6 November.

